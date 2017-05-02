Two suspects were killed in a buy bust operation by the joint Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) personnel in Misamis Oriental on Sunday night.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, regional police office public information officer identified the slain suspects as Michael Cabunoc and alyas Pungkol Borres.

He said the suspects resisted arrest during the buy-bust operation by the government authorities at the vicinity of a public cemetery in Purok 4, San Martin, Villanueva, Misamis Oriental around 7:20 pm.

Gonda said the operating government forces were fired upon by the suspects which prompted them to return fire. He said two sustained gunshot wounds that cause their deaths. Robina Asido/DMS