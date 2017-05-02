Two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed while five government troops were wounded after armed men attacked a Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary detachment in Samar last Saturday.

1Lt. Cherry Junia, Army’s 8th Infantry Division Public Affairs Chief said a CAA detachment of Charlie Company, 52nd Infantry Battalion at Brgy Hilumot, San Jose De Buan, Samar was attacked by undetermined number of armed men around 5 am.

“Report reaching this headquarters disclosed that said detachment was attacked by undetermined number of communist terrorists under unknown leader but the government troops successfully defended the Hilumot detachment,” she said.

Junia said the nearly three-hour firefight resulted in the death of two armed men and wounding of two soldiers and three Cafgu members.

She said soldiers are still unable to determine the identity of the two dead attackers.

The military were able to recover one AK47 rifle and two handheld radios from the bandits.

Junia said Major General Raul Farnacio, commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded his troops for a job well done and for defending their detachment and dedicating their lives in the accomplishment of the mission. Robina Asido/DMS