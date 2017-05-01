Two more reported injured in 7.2 magnitude quake
Two more people including a 2-month old baby were injured in South Cotabato after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Davao Occidental Saturday morning.
This brought the number of injured to five after three, including a pregnant woman, from Glan, Saranggani was hurt.
The regional Office of Civil Defense identified the injured as Irene Jorda, 20 and Asheya Jorda, 2-month old from Brgy. Takonel, Lake Sebu who both sustained head injuries.
However, OCD can't confirm if the two are related.
An officer from OCD Region XII said a field evaluation is being conducted to know the extent of damage caused by the quake. Ella Dionisio/DMS