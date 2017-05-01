A police officer was killed as an undetermined number of alleged New People’s Army members attacked a police station in Maddela town, Quirino province Saturday evening.

A report from the Quirino Provincial Police on Sunday said at 8pm the alleged NPAs on three vehicles fired upon police officers who are near the gate at the Maddela police station, resulting in a 45-minute firefight.

The attackers barged into the police station, grabbing guns and other items inside the station. They fled using the station's two patrol cars.

PO2 Jerome Cardena was pronounced dead on arrival at Maddela District Hospital.

Two police officers who were abducted by the gunmen were rescued. They are identified only as SPO4 Siriban and PO1 Albano hours after the incident.

During the pursuit, the stolen patrol cars were recovered at Barangay Cabua-an and San Pedro in Isabela. Ella Dionisio/DMS