A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the province of Davao Occidental early Saturday morning.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Science Research Specialist Assistant Lara Gianan said an offshore earthquake tectonic in origin with a depth of 57 km was caused by the possible movement of Davao trench.

The earthquake was recorded 53 kilometer southwest of Sarangani in Davao Occidental around 4:23 am. There were no immediate reports of casualties and damage.

Because of the tremor, Phivolcs recorded Intensity Five over General Santos City; Koronadal City; Santa Maria, Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino, Balot Island, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Malapatan, Glan, Sarangani and Palimbag, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity Four was recorded in cities of Davao; Cotabato and Zamboanga while Intensity Three in Cagayan De Oro City and Intensity Two in Kidapawan City.

The Phivolcs report noted aftershocks and possible damage to properties were expected because of the earthquake.

According to the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Phivolcs raised a tsunami advisory over coastal areas in Philippine provinces fronting the Celebes Sea for possible occurrence of wave with height of less than one meter above the normal tide levels.

The tsunami advisory was lifted by Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum before 7 am.

“DOST (Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS has cancelled the tsunami advisory for minor sea level disturbance and has cancelled the tsunami advisory as of 6:54am. Tsunami threat is over and only a 10cm wave was produced,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS