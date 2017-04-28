Five people were killed while 25 others were arrested in a series of law enforcement operation in Batangas province on Thursday.

Senior Insp. Hazel Luma-ang, Batangas provincial police public affairs chief, said the five suspects were killed during the province-wide Oplan Crackdown to arrest identified targetted personalities involved in criminality, obtain loose firearms, illegal drugs, stolen motorcycles and other illegally obtained items.

She said the operation was led by elements from Provincial Intelligence Branch, city and municipal police stations of this province supported by the different provincial support units, provincial highway patrol team, CIDG, Crime Laboratory, Legal Service, Provincial Health Service and PDEA early dawn Thursday.

Luma-ang said operatives served a total of 66 warrants of arrest during the operation.

She said Batangas police recorded a total of 25 suspects arrested, 24 firearms recovered and 154 sachet or 96.15 grams of illegal drugs with estimated street value 177,877.50 pesos were seized as of the afternoon. Robina Asido/DMS