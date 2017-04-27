Stocks rallied after the lunch break as the Philippine Stock Exchange index continued its ascent on Thursday.

The index finished 25.99 points higher to 7,726.95. In the broader market, there were 98 winners, 81 losers and 55 unchanged.

Gainers were led by Crown Equities, up 10.97 to end at P.0172 and MRC Allied, which rose 8.86 percent to P0.430.

Most active shares were Ayala Land, up 0.70 percent to P35.50 and GT Capital, up 0.40 percent to P1,267.

The peso closed at P49.78 from Tuesday’s P49.675. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System was $620.4 million from the previous session’s $674.8 million. DMS