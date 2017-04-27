The ninth and tenth units of the FA-50 fighter trainer aircraft of the Philippine Air Force arrived in Pampanga on Wednesday morning.

Col. Antonio Francisco, Philippine Air Force Spokesman said the FA-50s with tail number 009 and 010 landed at Clark Airbase in Pampanga around 11:20 am.

He said the aircraft that left Sacheon, South Gyeongsang province in South Korea around 7:59 am last Tuesday stopped over the province of Jeju also in South Korea, then proceeded to Taiwan before it left for Philippines.