The military tightened security in southern Philippines for possible retaliatory attacks after government forces killed more than 30 Maute Group members in a recent combat operation in Lanao del Sur.

“Historically, during times like this, they are making action to mislead the government forces, actually in crowded areas, vital installations, we continue to secure the crowded places and important areas especially near Iligan, Marawi,” said Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, public affairs officer of the 1 st Infantry Division Wednesday.

“Diversionary or retaliatory, it has factors, it is a dangerous moves of the enemy, we already know their tactics,” he added.

Herrera said the military is urging the public not to be afraid.

“There are route securities, there are checkpoint operations, we are also doing civil military operations, we continue to use broadcast to inform the people so that they will not be afraid,” he added.

Herrera said troops are conducting clearing or mopping up operation in Lanao del Sur.

The number of fatalities recorded by the military from the encounter in Lanao del Sur has risen to 38 with three soldiers wounded. Robina Asido/DMS