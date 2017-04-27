The Philippine National Police deployed at least 26,000 cops to secure the safety of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations attending a summit in Manila.

But while security measures were being put in place, officials discovered 400 police officers belonging to the civil disturbance management did not have drinking water and portable toilets since Monday.

These police teams are at the Philippine International Convention Center, hotels inside CCP complex, the stretch of Roxas Boulevard and nearby areas.

"We don't know why it was overlooked. It's good that we conducted an inspection," Director Oscar Albayalde, the NCR police director,. said Wednesday in a news briefing at the ASEAN Security Task Force command center in Pasay.

Water and portable toilets should have been ready on Monday.

Albayalde found no portalets for policemen and drinking water. Albayalde said members of the civil disturbance management contingent had to wait for their packed meals which had bottles of water.

This prompted Albayalde to ask police headquarters for around 100 portalets and bottled water. .

The Cultural Complex of the Philippines (CCP) complex in Pasay City was placed on lockdown.

Movements inside CCP complex were restricted as of 12:01 a.m., lasting until April 30, Albayalde said.

This means roads inside CCP complex are closed to motorists and pedestrians. Commercial establishments inside were also shut down.

People who have booked reservations and are staying at the hotels within the complex will be given security passes.

"We have billeting officers who are in charge," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said the public should expect occasional traffic disruption

in roads designated ASEAN lanes.

Among these areas are Sen. Diokno Boulevard, A. De La Rama and Bukaneg Streets in Manila, and Arnaiz Street, Makati Ave. and Parkway Drive in Makati City.

The "stop and go" scheme would be imposed once ASEAN lanes are used to

transport delegates to the Philippine International Convention Center

Albayalde said halt in traffic flow will be momentarily and immediately opened once the delegates and their respective security convoy are at the venue. DMS