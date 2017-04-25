The Philippine National Police (PNP) was placed under full alert status in as part of the security preparation for the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Manila this week.

"I am hereby declaring full alert status starting today and henceforth until the end of this Asean summit,” PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa told reporters in Camp Crame Monday.

“I have declared full alert status so that anytime that their physical presence to address the contingency is needed, they are available, we organized them here in Crame, we have reserve, standby force,” he added.

Dela Rosa said 40,877 policemen from 21 different government agencies were mobilized on Sunday to complete the final preparations for the 30th ASEAN summit 2017 which will be held in Manila from April 26 to 29.

“The personnel will be deployed to provide security and assistance 10 ASEAN-member nations, dialogue partners, observer states and their respective delegations,” he said.

“The PNP provides the muscle for the security and peace and order component thru the ASEAN security Task Force under Police Director Napoleon Taas that is fielding 27,425 personnel distributed among different Task Groups deployed for close in VIP security for delegates, area and route security, airport security, bay and river seaborne patrol, EOD/K9, Light reaction/swat, CDM operations, traffic management intelligence and investigation, emergency medical response and command and control,” he added.

Dela Rosa assures Filipinos the PNP is doing its best to secure the event.

“We are putting our best foot forward in this historic national event. We have started preparations since last year. We have rehearsed and fine-tuned all our systems and procedures for this event such that we have established full back-up system that will address any unforeseen situation that may arise,” he said.

“Furthermore, we are not leaving anything to change in our preparations and we have drawn contingencies for every foreseeable scenario,” he added.

Dela Rosa calls for the cooperation of the public on the coming ASEAN summit in Manila

“While the PNP is in close coordination with other agencies to ensure the success of this event, the people’s cooperation would be most crucial,” he said.

“With this we appeal to the public for their understanding and cooperation in security measures that are being implemented by the police,” Dela Rosa added. Robina Asido/DMS