President Rodrigo Duterte has extended financial assistance to the victims of bus accident in Nueva Ecija recently, an official said on Saturday.

Land Transportation and Regulatory Board chairman Martin Delgra III, in a text message to reporters, said Duterte gave P20,000 each for the families of those who died, while P10,000 each for those injured.

More than 30 people, including the bus driver, died when Leomarick Trans bus fell into a deep ravine in Capintalan village, Carranglan town in Nueva Ecija last Tuesday. Over 40 others were injured.

Duterte’s assistance is on top of the insurance benefits that would be extended to the victims.

Delgra said he was on his way to Bayombong on Saturday to supervise the release of the financial help to the victims.

The President was supposed to visit the victims of the tragedy on Thursday, but this did not push through.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle because of the brake problem. Celerina Monte/DMS