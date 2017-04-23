The Philippine government vowed on Saturday, which is an Earth Day, to continuously work for a “climate change-resilient living.”

The Earth Day observance fell on the same day that the Paris Agreement on climate change officially takes effect in the Philippines.

“This occasion is a good reminder of the Philippines’ commitment to the global call to fight climate change and uphold climate justice as well as our country’s solidarity to the rest of the world in spreading that while we pursue economic development programs, we continuously aspire for sustainable, climate change-resilient living,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte only signed on February 28 the instrument of the Philippine accession to the Paris Agreement.

Before inking the deal, which his predecessor, former President Benigno Aquino III, approved, Duterte was very critical of the agreement.

He refused to sign it due to absence of sanctions, particularly for huge economies, which would fail to honor the agreement. He only agreed to approve the pact after most of his Cabinet officials expressed their support on it.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, 143 parties have ratified the Paris Agreement. Celerina Monte/DMS