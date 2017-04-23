State security forces killed on Saturday a suspected sub-leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group in a renewed firefight in Bohol province.

According to authorities, the encounter broke out at around 12:45pm in Bacani village, Clarin town, near Inabanga town where clashes occurred on April 11.

The Abu Sayyaf sub-leader was identified as Joselito Melloria, allegedly the one who guided the bandits in Inabanga, said Bohol Governor Edgar Chatto and provincial police chief Senior Superintendent Felipe Natividad.

Police report said that government troopers encountered seven Islamic militants.

Government forces have been pursuing other bandits who survived in the firefight in Inabanga where three soldiers, a policeman, and six Abu Sayyaf members were killed.

The military has said the bandits sailed from Sulu to Bohol to kidnap tourists. But authorities thwarted the attack. DMS