A Japanese businessman was shot dead Thursday evening in Ermita, Manila by a gunman who fired several shots into the car he and his companions were riding on, police said.

In a report on Friday by the Manila Police District, another passenger in the vehicle was wounded.

Police said the Japanese businessman arrived 1:30 pm for a business venture with Oakwave Philippine Corporation.

After having dinner at the Harbour View Restaurant, the group were on their way to Solaire Hotel and Casino where the Japanese is booked, when they encountered traffic.

PO3 Aldeen Legaspi, the case investigator, the suspects alighted from behind. “The back rider alighted and walked at the right side portion of said vehicle and successively fired again towards the direction of said victim who met his untimely death,” Legaspi’s report said. DMS