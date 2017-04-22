The Philippine government declared Friday the suspension of work in Metro Manila during the country's hosting of the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit next week.

Memorandum Circular No. 18 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the work in government and private sectors and classes in public and private educational institutions at all levels are suspended on April 28 in Metro Manila.

Work in government and classes in all schools are suspended in the cities of Pasay, Makati and Manila on April 27.

Work in government is suspended at Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City on April 28 to 30; and Philippine International Convention Center Complex, Pasay City on April 24 to 30.

The suspension of work was based on the recommendation of the ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Council-Office of the Director General for Operations and the Metro Manila Development Authority.

"The suspension of work in the private sector and in places other than those indicated above is left to the discretion of their respective local government units and/or employers based on their assessment of the scheduled activities from 24-30 April 2017, and the security and traffic management plan which shall be implemented on the said dates," MC said.

To ensure uninterrupted delivery of public sevice, transactions with frontline government offices, located inside PICC and CCP Complex, may be processed in other business or satellite offices of these agencies.

Leaders of all 10-member countries of ASEAN - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam - are expected to attend. Celerina Monte/DMS