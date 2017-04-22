Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa said Friday he is “tired of answering” allegations that the country’s war on drugs has resulted in reported extrajudicial killings.

De la Rosa was reacting to a comment from US Deputy Assistant of State Patrick Murphy who said while they share the Philippines’ goal of eliminating illegal drugs, they are troubled about a growing number of alleged killings.

“I'm already tired answering that. Just tell them I don't work for them, I work for the Filipino people so I don't have to be distracted by their comments," Dela Rosa

said in an ambush interview.

“Your PNP is working hard to secure the the people and to provide them

a secure life free of crime," said Dela Rosa.

Before the police stopped its anti-drug campaign late January after a South Korean businessman was allegedly abducted and killed by cops, more than 2,600 drug personalities have died since July 1. At least 6,000 killings, including drug suspects reportedly from vigilantes were recorded.

A Reuters report quoting a retired police intelligence and an active officer said vigilante killings were planned by cops carrying out the anti-drug war have caught the PNP on the defensive. They receive cash incentives for every suspect killed.

Dela Rosa said these two officers are cowards for going to the press.

"The burden of proof should be with the accuser and not the accused," he said. "For all we know, this is just the creation of the media to scare us." DMS