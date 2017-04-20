Two Philippine Army soldiers abducted by members of the New People’s Army (NPA) last February were freed on Wednesday morning.

Major. Gen. Rafael Valencia, Army’s 10th Infantry Division commander, said Sgt. Solaiman Calocop and Pfc. Samuel Garay of the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion were freed at the vicinity of Sitio Datal Pitak, Brgy. Colonsabak, Matanao, Davao del Sur around 9 am.

He said the two soldiers were turned over to former Davao del Sur Congressman Marc Cagas.

Valencia said the soldiers were brought to Camp Panacan Station Hospital in Davao City for medical check-up.

He said the two are set to undergo psychological tests and the usual debriefing procedure.

There are two more being held by the NPA, the armed wing of the National Democratic Front: Pfc. Edwin Salan and PO2 Jerome Natividad.

Valencia said the military welcomes the release of the two soldiers..

“Actually we are glad that the CPP-NPA-NDF rectified the treacherous and insincere act that they made last February 2, of abducting the two soldiers while there was ceasefire and there was an ongoing peace talks with the government,” he said.

Actually ever since I said that they should rectify that act that they did, it’s a violation of the agreement of ceasefire and the on-going peace talks so we are glad that they released our soldiers,” Valencia added.

The two soldiers were riding a single motorcycle when they were flagged down and abducted by the rebels in Sultan Kudarat last February. Robina Asido/DMS