A Russian Navy warship and tanker will arrive in the country Thursday, a Philippine Navy spokesman said.

Capt. Lued Lincuna said Wednesday the guided missile cruiser Varyag and large sea tanker Pechenga from the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy are expected to arrive in South Harbor on Thursday morning.

He said the goodwill visit of the Russian Navy will end Monday.

During their visit, the Russian Navy is set to open their vessel for a shipboard tour on Saturday morning.

Lincuna said a concert by the Russian Cultural Dancers and Music Ensemble is scheduled in Luneta Park on Sunday night.

It is the second Russian Navy ship that will visit the country within this year, the first visit was made by Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine ship and Boris Butoma, a large sea tanker early this year.

It can be recalled President Rodrigo Duterte and other defense and military official boarded the anti-submarine ship during its visit in Manila. Robina Asido/DMS