Stocks closed almost unchanged on Tuesday as the Philippine Stock Exchange index finished at 7,588.98, up 0.45 points.

In the broader market, there were 104 decliners while gainers were 87. Forty eight issues remained unchanged.

Volume was 1.25 billion shares worth P5.05 billion compared to Monday’s 755.58 million shares valued P6.19 billion. Foreigners were net sellers with P2.79 billion sold compared to purchases valued P2.61 billion.

Most active shares were Citystate Savings Bank up 17.12 percent to P9.99, Easycall Communications, up 17.06 percent to P3.98. Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., whose founder died last Saturday, gained 11.64 percent to P47.

The peso declined 10 centavos to close at P49.64. Volume reached $339.4 million from the previous day’s $346.3 million. DMS