Sixteen people were injured after two improvised bombs explode in Sultan Kudarat on Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, spokesman of the Northern Mindanao regional police, said the first explosion was in the vicinity of Dragon Gas Station along the National Highway in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat around 6:40 pm.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, public affairs officer of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said six government forces were wounded from the first blast from the bomb detonated at the roof of the restroom of the gasoline station.

Encinas said the first blast occurred while the government authorities were recovering another improvised bomb at the gasoline station.

He identified the wounded military and police personnel as Staff Sergeant Logen Presaldo, Staff Sergeant Ramel Garde, Corporal Alvin Jimenez, SPO2 Jasper Garcia, PO2 Gerald San Pedro and PO1 Eleazar Sustiguer.

Encinas said at around 7:10 pm, the second improvised bomb exploded along the national highway 20 meters from the gasoline station.

He said 10 civilians identified as Sausalito Manoy, Balliaranda Dawika, Joseph Liba, Leo Vueva, Danica Ila Ballaran, Reymart Del Rosario, Roger Ramo, Ryan Omar Hipolip, Michael Pon and Richard Pineda were wounded.

“The victims were rushed to the Quijano Hospital, Tacurong City for treatment after the blast,” he added.

Encinas said few minutes after the explosion the intelligence personnel of Tacurong City Police Station arrested suspects Warren Gani, 18, and Johari Gani, 25,.

He said the suspects were trying to leave the explosion site.

Government forces also recovered an M67 and MK2 high explosives fragmentation grenades from the suspects.

“The arrested persons are now under the custody of Tacurong City PNP for tactical interrogation,” Encinas said.

He said the suspects, both residents of Maguindanao, are members of Moro Islamic Freedom Fighters. Robina Asido/DMS