President Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed four Cabinet members after they were bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

In a statement Monday, the Office of the Executive Secretary said Duterte issued the "ad interim appointments" of Secretary Regina Lopez of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources; Secretary Rafael Mariano of the Department of Agrarian Reform; Secretary Judy Taguiwalo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development; and Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial of Department of Health.

The CA failed to approve the nomination of the four Cabinet officials before Congress adjourned mid-March. Sessions will resume on May 2, .

The second paragraph of Section 16, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution empowers the president to issue appointments while Congress is not in session. These are called ad interim appointments, which are permanent in nature and take effect immediately.

An official who was issued an ad interim appointment may immediately enter upon the discharge of his functions. An ad interim appointment ceases to be valid upon disapproval by the CA or, if not confirmed, until the next adjournment of Congress. Celerina Monte/DMS