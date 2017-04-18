President Rodrigo Duterte's national agenda was the reason he topped in the TIME Magazine's reader poll, his spokesperson said on Monday.

The official TIME 100 list, which is selected by TIME's editors, will be announced on April 20.

According to Time, Duterte received five percent of the total "yes" votes in the poll, overtaking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, all of whom got 3 percent.

In a statement, Undersecretary Ernesto Abella said Duterte is being admired by Filipinos and international leaders because of his national agenda.

"He has prioritized public interest first and foremost, especially the needs and aspirations of the poor and common people," he said.

"Indeed, Filipinos find in the President a kindred spirit - a leader who acts for the common good," Abella added.

But he said, with or without the distinction, Duterte continues to be a hardworking government worker and faithful servant of the Filipino people.

"In positive terms, he has a simple 3-point agenda: Prosperity for all; restore trust in government; build a fair and equitable society," he said.

Time said Duterte won the 2017 Time 100 poll after "consistently leading" the survey, which asked readers who should be in this year's Time 100 - an annual list of the world's most influential people.

"Since taking office in June, Duterte has waged an aggressive war on drugs that has killed more than 8,000 people in the Philippines, according to Reuters. The controversial anti-drug campaign has inspired growing opposition from human rights groups and some political leaders, including Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo," TIME said.

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won the reader poll in 2016 while Russian President Vladimir Putin took the lead in 2015. Celerina Monte/DMS