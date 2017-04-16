A suspected member of the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) arrested by authorities last month has been deported Friday to Kuwait and the Syrian woman who was apprehended with him will follow soon.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said Hussein Aldhafiri, a Kuwaiti national detained in Fort Bonifacio was brought to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 Friday noon to be sent home to Kuwait.

“The Philippine Army has transferred the custody of (Kuwaiti national) Hussein Al- Dhafiri to the Bureau of Immigration on Friday April 14 at 9:25 a.m.,” Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Army’s Public Information Officer told Daily Manila Shimbun in a text message.

“On the other hand, the other detainee Rahaf Zina, (a Syrian national) will remain in the Philippine Army detention facility pending completion of arrangements for her transfer custody back to the Bureau of Immigration,” he added.

The two suspected ISIS members were detained at the Philippine Army’s detention facility last April 8 after they were arrested in a joint security operation in Taguig City last March 25.

Intelligence reports by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the information given by the Kuwaiti government showed Al-Dhafiri is a member of ISIS.

Al-Dhafiri was allegedly involved in explosives manufacturing while Rahaf is the widow of the slain Abu Jandal Al-Kuwaiti, the number two military commander of the ISIS operating in Syria.

Justice Secretary Vitalino Aguirre II presented the two suspects to media. They were transferred from the National Bureau of Investigation to the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters April 8

The deportation order for Zina was signed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

"Wherefore, finding the charge to be sufficient and well substantiated, we hereby order the deportation of Rahaf Zina (Rahaf) to Syria, subject to the submission of her National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance," said the order, signed by Deputy Commissioners Estanislao Canta and Jose Carlito Licas.

"Respondent's presence in the country poses risk to public interest," the summary deportation order stressed. DMS/Robina Asido