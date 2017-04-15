The Philippines and Bahrain signed four agreements, including avoidance of double taxation and on air services.

President Rodrigo Duterte and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain witnessed the signing ceremonies early Friday (Manila time) at the Sakhir Palace, according to a statement from Malacanang.

Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo, representing the Philippines, and Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa inked the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on establishing a High Joint Commission for bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the MOU between Bahrain’s Diplomatic Institute and Foreign Service Institute of the Philippines.

Also signed was the protocol amending the convention between the two countries for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital. The protocol was signed by Manalo and Bahrain's Minister of Finance Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed signed the protocol to amend and supplement air services agreement between Bahrain and the Philippines.

Duterte, who is on the second leg of his three-nation visits in the Middle East, was accorded an official welcome ceremony with military honors led by King Hamad. DMS