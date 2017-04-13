A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted Wednesday dawn Wao town in Lanao del Sur, damaging several structures, including houses, school, mosques and roads.

The Office of Civil Defense in Autonomous Area of Muslim Mindanao said some 40 houses were partially damaged in Barangay Panang, Serran and Balatin.

Collapsed ceiling and cracks on walls in Panang National Highschool were also recorded.

The OCD-ARMM noted that two Muslim mosques were also destroyed in Panang and Serran villages.

National highways in Panang and Francfort villages also incurred cracks, but they remain passable for vehicles.

Wao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) reported that power supply interruption was also experienced.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded the magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 14 kilometers north, 36 degrees west of Wao, Lanao del Sur at around 5:21am.

The temblor with a depth of 1km was tectonic in origin.

Because of the earthquake, Intensity VII was recorded over Wao, Lanao del Sur and Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Intensity IV in Cagayan de Oro City, Cotabato City, Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, Matalam, North Cotabato and Davao City.

Intensity III was felt in Kabacan, North Cotabato; Maramag, Quezon, Don Carlos, all in Bukidnon; Lebak and Sultan Kudarat; Intensity II in Kidapawan City and Koronadal City; and Intensity I in Camiguin, Misamis Oriental. Robina Asido/DMS