Malacanang lauded on Wednesday the government forces for foiling the supposed attack by suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits in Bohol, a tourist destination province in the country.

“The Palace commends the timely action of our military and police that thwarted the evil plans of some armed lawless elements to sow fear and terror in the province of Bohol,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

According to the military, the bandits sailed to Bohol in Visayas from Sulu in Mindanao to kidnap foreign tourists.

Abella also hailed the vigilance and cooperation of local communities that led to the immediate deployment of security forces against the local terrorists.

“The public should have no cause for alarm as the situation is contained and our security forces are in control. The government is exerting all efforts to maintain peace and order,” he said.

Abella said the government urges everyone to keep calm but remain alert and vigilant and report to authorities information on any possible threat to public safety.

The Palace official also commended the government troopers for their heroism after they were killed in the clash with the Abu Sayyaf on Tuesday in Inabanga town, Bohol.

“One officer, two soldiers, and a policeman paid the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duty to serve and protect our people. They are true heroes. We salute their gallantry as we also assure their families that they will be provided all the necessary assistance from the government,” he said.

At least six bandits, including an Abu Sayyaf sub-leader, were also killed in the encounter. Celerina Monte/DMS