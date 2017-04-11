The two alleged foreign terrorists were arrested in Taguig were transferred to the detention facility of the Philippine Army last Saturday.

Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, public information officer of the Philippine Army, said Kuwaiti national Hussein Al-dhafiri and Rahaf Zina, a Syrian national, were transferred to their detention facility in Fort Bonifacio around 11:55 am.

Tiongson said the transfer of custody was made following the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to the Department of National Defense (DND) to provide a temporary detention facility for the two.

“The inmates are in a safe place which is not easily accessible,” Tiongson said.

Tiongson said the two foreigners were detained in the same facility where retired Gen. Jovito Palparan is held.

But he noted although they were in the same detention facility the detainees “are not seeing each other.”

“Clearance and approval for visits shall be granted by the Bureau of Immigration,” he added.

Tiongson said based on information, the Bureau of Immigration is processing the deportation of the two foreignerst.

The two were captured during a joint security operation in Taguig City last March 25. Robina Asido/DMS