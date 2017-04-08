A military reservist who is allegedly a member of a crime syndicate called “Kuratong Balaleng” was killed in a law enforcement operation in Misamis Oriental last Thursday.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, regional public information officer identified the slain suspect as Anthony Theodore Tamparong, an Army reservist of 903rd Community Defense Center , Camp Dominguez , Sinacaban, Misamis Oriental.

Gonda said Tamparong was killed after he fought against arresting authorities within his residence in Brgy Carmen Annex, Ozamiz City around 1:45 pm.

“That the team arrived at the place and went directly to the house of the respondent together with the barangay officials. During the execution of search warrant, the suspect ran and retrieved his calibre .45 pistol from his bedroom and fired upon at the arresting PNP personnel,” he said.

“The police officers prompted to return fire that resulted to the death of the suspect,” he added.

Gonda said recovered during the operation were“a Cal. 45 pistol loaded with six pcs of live ammos, four pieces empty shells of cal. 9mm, one empty shell of cal .45, one steel ammo box color green place beside the bed containing three pieces misfired ammo of cal 5.56mm, 16 pieces live ammo for cal 5.56mm, one live ammo for cal .380, one pc M203 grenade / explosive (40mm) practice M781, several IDs, handcuffs, bayonet scabbard, military compass and three ammo boxes containing 150 pieces empty shells of cal 45 pistol.”

“All recovered evidence were brought to the PNP provincial crime laboratory for ballistics examination and custody,” he said. DMS