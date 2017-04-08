The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that the government has capability to respond to a threat of chemical warfare but on “a limited scale.”

“There is such a capability called CBRN, and this acronym stands for chemical biological radiological and nuclear. So this capability is the ability to react or respond to any threats that may involve a chemical attack, a biological attack, a radiological attack or a nuclear attack, at present conditions,” said Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, Friday.

“The government through some of its agencies are ready to meet it on a limited scale. These agencies include the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Department of Health (DOH), the Armed Forces of the Philippines to name a few, and this capability we need to build up some more because of these kinds of incidents,” he said.

“It’s an inter-agency effort that will involve our health personnel, our bureau of fire personnel and our armed forces,” he added.

Padilla admitted there is still a need to improve the government's and military’s capabilities to respond.

“Our capability to respond to that is currently okay because the level of threat that we anticipate is within our capability that we have prepared, but beyond that in case it (chemical threat) grows, our response should be further strengthened,” he said.

A chemical attack in Syria has killed at least 70 people including children. Robina Asido/DMS