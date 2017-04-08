Malacanang urged on Friday the public to remain vigilant following the arrest of two suspected international terrorists.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the arrest in Taguig City of a Kuwaiti and a Syrian national who are suspected members of the Islamic State is "a testament to the effectivity of our ongoing cooperation internationally against terrorism and the vigilance of our agencies and security sector."

He said the Palace commends the Bureau of Immigration, the Department of Justice and other agencies of government for swift action and timely arrest of these individuals who could have "posed a danger to our security."

"We encourage our citizens to remain vigilant, alert and ever mindful of their surroundings as well as report to concerned authorities any information to prevent possible terrorist or criminal activities," he said.

Abella said the government, through the military, police, and civilian government, will exhaust all efforts to ensure peace and order, as well as the safety of the people.

"Ultimately, peace and progress will result from the joint efforts of all," he said.

The two suspected IS members, identified as Rahaf Zina and Husayn al-Dhafiri, were arrested on March 25 in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, spokesman of the Philippine National Police, said 75,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure safety of travelers as Holy Week nears.

“We have not seen any threat,” said Carlos in a briefing. Celerina Monte/DMS