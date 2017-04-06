Filipino fishermen benefited from frequent maritime patrols by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the waters off northern Luzon.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public information officer, said the governor of Batanes expressed gratitude for its fishermen who benefited from the patrols.

“The frequent maritime patrols by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the Batanes islands chain has already reaped success as fishermen recount respite in poaching,” he said.

“Governor Marilou Cayco of the province of Batanes extended the gratitude of the fisherfolks of Batanes for the continuous maritime patrol being facilitated by the Philippine Air Force, Navy, and Marines in the northernmost islands and sea territory of the province,” he added.

Arevalo said Cayco wrote a letter to Lieutenant General Romeo Tanalgo, commander of Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), that she and her constituents expressed their gratefulness to the AFP.

“Governor Cayco disclosed that she was being flooded with positive feed backs especially from the fishermen who are mostly benefiting from the maritime patrolling,” he said.

Arevalo said, according to Cayco, poaching in their area was addressed with the efforts of the AFP.

“The incessant problem of poaching in our waters took a respite after the patrol and according to our fisherfolks, they can now fish without being in persistent fear of encountering boats with foreign markings,” said Cayco.

“Our scarce resource and means in protecting our own territory was obliterated by the AFP’s genuine concern to our people by keeping our people safe and free from threats of foreign poachers,” the governor added.

AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo A?o noted the importance of cooperation of the people in Batanes.

“The positive developments in the islets of Batanes are borne not only of our frequent maritime patrols in the area but also of the active cooperation and coordination of the people of Batanes and other stakeholders. Together we shall continue to reap further successes as we in the AFP perform its mandate of protecting our people and our territory,” A?o said.

Arevalo said the Navy’s BRP Ramon Alcaraz (FF16) sailed to Mavulis Island, Itbayat, Batanes to conduct a site survey last March 19.

“The FF16 conducted naval cruise patrols to Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Dalupiri, Calayan and Casambalangan, Sta. Ana Cagayan. Since then, frequent maritime patrolling were facilitated by the military,” he said.

Arevalo said the AFP, through the Northern Luzon Command, has started its maritime awareness activities in Mavulis Island in April 2016.

“This was done to support transforming the islets of Batanes into resting place and shelter area for Filipino fishermen,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS