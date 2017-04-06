President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Catalino Cuy as the agency's officer-in-charge, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

"The Palace announces the designation of Undersecretary Catalino S. Cuy as Officer-In-Charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) effective immediately," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

"Usec Cuy will hold the position to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of services of the Department until the President appoints a new Secretary," he said.

Duterte has said he fired DILG chief Ismael Sueno on Monday night when he asked him regarding the alleged questionable transaction in his office.

But Duterte said he found Sueno "lying through his teeth."

Cuy was former police chief of Davao and used to head the Special Action Force.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cuy vowed he will not betray the public trust.

“I promise all of you in the executive branch; DILG, my home department, and the Filipino people that I will not betray this sacred public trust,” Cuy said.

“It is an honor for me to have received this opportunity to lead the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as its officer-in-charge,” Cuy added.

“I am taking the responsibilities given to me by President Duterte seriously, and I commit to overseeing the day-to-day operations of the DILG and its constituent agencies in the spirit of absolute fairness, unity, and dedication to public service,” he said.

“Those are the things that we need in order to move forward in the President’s campaign against illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality,” he added. Celerina Monte, Robina Asido/DMS