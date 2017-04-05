A warship of New Zealand arrived for a four-day visit on Tuesday, the Philippine Navy’s spokesman said.

Capt. Lued Lincuna said Her Majesty’s New Zealand Ship Te Kaha (F77), the first Anzac class frigate operated by the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) and skippered by Commander Stephen John Lenik arrived at South Harbor around 10 am.

Lincuna said BRP Rajah Humabon gave customary meeting procedures to the visiting New Zealand ship at the vicinity of Corregidor Island and escorted the vessel to its designated berthing area.

“Philippine Navy representatives then accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing related to security and health aboard F77,” Lincuna said.

Lincuna said the visit will include a series of confidence-building engagements between Philippine and Royal New Zealand Navy personnel such as a courtesy call on the Flag Officer In Command Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado by the Commander of Joint Forces, Major Gen. Tim Gall and Maritime Component Commander, Commodore James Gilmour, wreath laying ceremony at Rizal Monument in Luneta.

There will be a shipboard tour, reciprocal receptions and goodwill games of basketball, volleyball, football and tug of war, he added.

“This visit by a foreign navy and the fitting reception bestowed by PN manifest a sustained promotion of peace and stability, and enhancement of maritime cooperation through naval diplomacy and camaraderie,” Lincuna said.

Lincuna said “the engagement between the Philippine and New Zealand navies will cap off with a send-off ceremony and a customary Passing Exercise between F77 and a designated PN vessel in the vicinity of Corregidor Island .” Robina Asido/DMS