A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the province of Batangas and was felt in some areas in Metro Manila on Tuesday night.

On its earthquake bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the tremor at 7 kilometers north and 37 degrees west of Tingloy, Batangas around 8:58 pm.

Phivolcs noted that the quake which is tectonic in origin has a depth of 3 km.

Initial report also shows intensity IV was felt in Makati City and Obando, Bulacan while intensity III in Lucena City in Quezon province, Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, General Trias and Dasmari?as, Cavite, and Santa Ana, Manila.

Intensity II was also felt in Talisay, Batangas and Pasig City .

In a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun, Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said “No report of damages received so far.”

Six aftershocks were recorded, with the strongest at magnitude 4 at 10:09.Intensity three was felt in Tagaytay City. Robina Asido, Celerina Monte /DMS