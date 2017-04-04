President Rodrigo Duterte blamed on Monday Senator Francis Pangilinan for passing Republic Act No. 9344 or the Juvenile Justice Welfare Act of 2006, which produced criminals, including drug addicts, in the country.

In a speech before members of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines in Malacanang, Duterte said because of the law, an offender who is 15 years old and below could not be held accountable no matter how serious the crime that was committed.

"If you reach 15, even if you killed, raped a woman, whatever the crime, robbery with homicide...when the mother arrives, he has to be turned over to her," Duterte said, noting that Pangilinan was in a hurry in passing such law, which was copied from developed countries.

"The problem with Pangilinan, he was too in a hurry. He allowed it to be passed," he said.

Because of that, Duterte said, "we produce about five, six generations of people who committed crimes and released on same day, irrespective of the gravity of the offense."

"We have produced criminal minds. That's why it's hard to stop drug problem now because they go in and out (of jail) and get into the business and want to destroy you," he told the children who are members of the Boy Scout of the Philippines.

President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed RA 9344 on April 28, 2006, a consolidation of Senate Bill No. 1402 and House Bill No. 5065. Celerina Monte/DMS