Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa assures he will stand by on the decision of the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) despite a pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte to grant pardon and even promote the policemen involved in the death of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr and another inmate.

Duterte, in a speech last March 31, said: “The Constitution says the President can pardon either conditional or absolute a convicted criminal or grant amnesty with the concurrence of Congress.”

Duterte said Espinosa, reportedly a drug lord in eastern Visayas “ destroyed half of the Visayas.”

“The IAS conducted thorough investigation, on whatever their finding is if they see that there is a need to dismiss, demote, suspend I will support the IAS on that,” Dela Rosa told reporters in Camp Crame Monday.

Dela Rosa confirmed he has signed the final recommendation by the IAS on the case of the 19 policemen including Supt. Marvin Marcos, regional head of the Crminal Investigation and Detection Group, but he could not give details.

“I’ve already signed it (IAS recommendation) but it is difficult as I might commit a mistake on saying who were demoted, suspended and dismissed…,” he said.

Dela Rosa said Duterte has not seen the IAS recommendation.

“Not yet and he don’t care about it,” Dela Rosa said when ask if the president sees the recommendation.

“He do not interfere there, he said it’s up to you, on what is your decision, the president will just react depends on our decision, he do not meddle, as I have said he do not micromanage us,” Dela Rosa added.

Dela Rosa said the final decision is up to the president, and he expressed belief Duterte will respect the PNP findings.

“It’s up to him, but in fairness to him he does not interfere with us, on our decision,” he said.

Other accused policemen were Supt Santi Noel Matira, Chief Inspector Leo Laraga, SPO4 Melvin Cayobit, PO3 Johnny Iba?ez, Chief Inspectort Calixto Canillas Jr., SPO4 Juanito Duarte, PO1 Lloyd Ortigueza, Senior Inspector Fritz Blanco, PO1 Bhernard Orpilla, Senior Inspector Deogacias Diaz III, SPO2 Benjamin Dacallos, PO3 Norman Abellanosa, PO1 Jerlan Cabiyaan, Inspector Lucrecito Candilosas, SPO2 Antonio Docil, SPO1 Mark Christian Cadilo, PO2 Jhon Ruel Doculan, and PO2 Jaime Bacsal.

They were placed under police custody after Carlos Arguelles, presiding judge of RTC Branch 14 of Baybay City, Leyte issued two warrants of arrest for murder against them last March 16, 2017. Robina Asido/DMS