More than 30 soldiers, including a battalion and company commander, were wounded in an encounter with the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu on Sunday morning.

Col. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, said the troops encountered the ASG members under Radullan Sahiron at the vicinity of Brgy. Upper Laos, Talipao, Sulu around 9:30 am.

Sobejana said most of the wounded troops sustained shrapnel wounds due to a M203 grenade launcher used by the Abu Sayyaf.

“Out of the 32, nine sustained gunshot wounds, the rest are with shrapnel wounds,” he said.

Sobejana said the rank of the wounded officers are lieutenant and lieutenant colonel.

He confirmed all wounded officers are stable while one is wounded.

Sobejana said all wounded personnel were brought to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista Hospital in Jolo for medical attention.

He said government forces were able to recover two M16 rifles from the Abu Sayyaf. .

Sobejana said the military was expecting more casualties on the enemy side but he could not give details. Robina Asido/DMS