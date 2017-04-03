President Rodrigo Duterte refused to make any comment on the protest staged by his supporters calling for the ouster of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“I don’t want to make any comment,” Duterte said in an interview by reporters in Cagayan de Oro City when asked of his message regarding the “Palit Bise (Change of Vice)” rally held on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Duterte’s supporters said that Robredo, who criticized the administration’s war on drugs, should resign or be impeached.

He also said that he was not supporting the move to oust Robredo.

“No (I don’t support the rally). I am not a politician anymore. I’m beyond that. I am no longer eligible for public office. I do not hunger for popularity anymore,” Duterte said.

He added that if he would be impeached or be ousted through a coup d’etat, it would be part of his destiny.

The President earlier said that he did not support move to remove Robredo from office because she was elected by the people. Celerina Monte/DMS