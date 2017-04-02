The USS Fitzgerald, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, arrived in the country on Saturday.

In a press release, the US Embassy said the USS Fitzgerald is on a brief port call in Subic Bay.

The embassy noted the port visit highlights the strong community and military connections between the Philippines and the United States.

The ships crew will use the stop to conduct some minor repairs with the assistance of Philippine companies, it stated.

The United States and Philippines continue to build upon their 70-year history of partnership through defense cooperation, port visits, and military training activities, it added.

The US Embassy said the American and Philippine militaries have worked together on areas of mutual interest including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, cyber security, and maritime security.

USS Fitzgerald is forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, it stated.

The Philippine Navy said US sailors of USS Fitzgerald will not have any activity with its Filipino counterpart during their visit as they will stay in the country for three days to replenish their supplies. Robina Asido/DMS