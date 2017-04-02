President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Executive Secretary to find out how the Philippines can assert its rights in Benham Rise.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said Saturday naming Benham Rise as "Philippine Rise" would stress Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the area.

A motion has been made subject to the conduct of the requisite legal and logistical study to effect the change, Abella said.

In a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said this is very significant.

Its like christening, naming your own property, said Lorenzana

On Friday, Duterte said he was briefed by his cabinet on the Philippines jurisdiction over Benham Rise, located about 250 km or 160 miles east of northern coastline of Dinapigue, Isabella.

Duterte explained to the crowd, composed of women, that Benham Rise is a submerged area which makes it part of the Philippines continental shelf. DMS, Robina Asido