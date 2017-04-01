Eleven people died while four were injured in an accident in Zambales on Thursday afternoon.

In a spot report, the Botolan Municipal Police in Zambales said involved in the collision were Barangay multi cab of Brgy. Amungan, Iba, Zambales with a total of 13 people onboard and a white delivery closed van with a driver and his helper.

Based on initial investigation the accident occurred along the national road in Brgy. Carael, Botolan, Zambales around 2:45pm.

The vehicles were traveling in opposite direction, when the front left tire of the closed van bound to Olongapo suddenly malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control and hit the multicab.

Eleven passengers of the multi cab died because of the incident while the two passengers were seriously wounded.

The report also shows the driver and helper of the closed van also sustained serious injuries and were all brought to President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital, Iba, Zambales for treatment.

The driver of the closed van identified as Jefferson Viray will be charged with reckless Imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to property. Robina Asido/DMS