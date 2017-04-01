President Rodrigo Duterte's anger with television network ABS-CBN for its alleged bias reporting would not affect re-appointment of Gina Lopez as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Malacanang said on Friday.

The Lopez family owns ABS-CBN.

"I think those are two separate matters," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a press briefing. He said Duterte is an objective person.

"As far as we can see, he can be quite objective about these things and hes able to compartmentalize certain matters," Abella said.

Asked if Duterte will reappoint Lopez, Abella said, "if the President so sees fit, then he will."

Lopez was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments, meaning her appointment was not acted upon when Congress was in session.

The mining sector has been opposing Lopez's appointment following her orders to close 23 mining projects and suspension of five others.

In a speech on Thursday, Duterte accused ABS-CBN and the Philippine Daily Inquirer for being bias and slanting their reports. The Inquirer denied the allegations. Celerina Monte/DMS