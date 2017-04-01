Fighting between the Philippine military and the New Peoples Army continues as the government and the National Democratic Front are set to resume peace talks this weekend at the Netherlands.

Two soldiers and 10 members of New Peoples Army (NPA) were killed while two others were wounded in an encounter in Quezon Province last Thursday.

1Lt Xy-zon Meneses, Armys 2nd Infantry Division public affairs chief said the troops of 80th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operation against the rebel group when they encountered around 30 NPAs at the vicinity of Sitio Pahimuan, Brgy Lumutan, General Nakar around 2pm.

There was a combat operation in the area as part of the campaign to go after the rebels until they stop terror acts they commit against the people, he said.

Major General Rhoderick Parayno, Armys 2nd Infantry Division Commander, said 10 rebels including two women were killed.

The soldiers killed in the encounter were Sgt. Nelson Zamora and Sgt Bernard Rosete while wounded were Sgt Franklin Peralta and Cpl Ruben Pauig.

In Davao Oriental, a member of the New Peoples Army (NPA) was killed while two soldiers were wounded in an encounter in Davao Oriental Thursday morning.

Captain Rhyan Batchar, Armys 10th Infantry Battalion spokesman, said troops of 28th and 66th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operation when they have encountered around 40 rebels belonging to Pulang Bagani Company (PBC) 6 in Sitio Bukadan of Brgy Tagbinunga Mati City, Davao Oriental around 11:50 am.

Parayno said the wounded soldiers were sent to V. Luna General Hospital for medical treatment.

He confirmed that soldiers of the 80th Infantry Battalion are conducting pursuit operation against the bandits. Robina Asido/DMS