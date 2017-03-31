The Philippines has lined up 14 "mega" infrastructure projects, including the $4.3 billion subway system, for Japanese funding, the government's chief economist said on Thursday.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters the projects were presented during the high-level mission to Tokyo this week during the first meeting of the Philippines-Japan Joint Committee on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation.

"The FS (feasibility) study for the subway will be completed in September and it is intended for signing in November in the ASEAN summit when President (Rodrigo) Duterte and Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe will be together," said Pernia, who was part of the delegation.

He said the Mega Manila Subway system will run from Food Terminal Terminal Inc. in Taguig City to North EDSA Trinoma in Quezon City "and it snakes to Ortigas, C5."

He expressed hope construction of the subway could take place by 2018 and to be completed for three-and-a-half years.

Pernia said other projects in the "forefront" are the $1.9 billion speed train going to the Green City in Clark, Pampanga and the $2.674 billion commuter line from Tutuban, Manila to Los Banos, Laguna.

The two projects will be connected by the ongoing Japanese-funded railway project from Tutuban, Manila to Malolos, Bulacan.

"These are really mega projects and I would consider these flagship projects. And except for the subway in Metro Manila, the railways are expected to disperse development away from Metro Manila," he said.

"There are 11 more in our list that will follow the flagship projects," he added, citing the Maridagao-Malitubog irrigation project in Mindanao.

Other projects include arterial roads in different parts of the country.

During his trip in Manila in January, Abe vowed to extend one trillion yen worth of assistance to the Philippines over the next five years. Celerina Monte/DMS