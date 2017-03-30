President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that an executive order on smoking ban will be out in the coming months.

Duterte announced this during his speech in Socorro, Oriental Mindoro as he told the audience some of his ailments, including Buerger's Disease, which he got due to smoking.

"My oxygenation is not good because of smoking. That is why in the coming months, we will be implementing the no smoking law in the Philippines ," Duterte said.

In jest, Duterte said people would only be allowed to smoke in "the open sea at least five kilometers from the coastal shore."

The venue of the president's event in Socorro was a coastal area.

Duterte earlier ordered Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial to prepare an executive order provides smoke-free environment in public places similar to the ordinance in Davao City where he led for about 23 years. Celerina Monte/DMS