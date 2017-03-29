Three were killed in an ambush and encounter between the government troops and the members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Davao.

Captain Rhyan Batchar, spokesman of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, said soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Battalion were conducting operations when they encountered NPA members at the vicinity of Sitio Unapan, Brgy Suawan, Marilog District around 5:30 pm last March 25.

Batchar said troops of 3IB recovered a body of an NPA rebel and several war materiels after the same troops encountered the rebels on the same barangay around 5:30 am of the next day.

“The troops recovered fifteen backpacks filled with personal belongings, an improvised explosive device, five improvised hand grenades, 10 blasting caps, two detonating devices, one rifle grenade, a 100-meter wire, one handheld radio, magazines of M16 and AK-47 rifles, live ammunitions, medical paraphernalia, a flag of the NPA and several subversive documents,” he said.

“The troops also recovered the dead body of an NPA rebel identified as Patrisio Anab who was left by his fleeing comrades,” he added.

Batchar said a militiaman and a soldier were killed in an ambush at Laak, Compostela Valley Province last Sunday.

He said the victims were unarmed and in civilian clothes while traveling onboard a motorcycle from their detachment in Brgy. L.S. Sarmiento to Brgy. Kidawa when they were attacked by the rebels.

“Killed in Laak were Corporal Rey Haye and CAA ( Cafgu Active Auxiliary) Bienvenido Detomal of 72nd Infantry Battalion,” Batchar said.

“The remains of Corporal Haye and CAA Detomal are now laid at Villa Funeral in Panabo City and Escriba Funeral in Poblacion Laak, respectively,” he added.

Batchar said Major General Rafael Valencia, 10th Infantry Division commander lauded the troops and condemned the killing of the unarmed soldier and CAA by the NPA,

“The communist NPA have only brought miseries to the Filipino people for almost 50 years; it is now high time for them to abandon their destructive armed struggle and pursue their political objectives in a peaceful manner,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS