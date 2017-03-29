The chief engineer of a tugboat recently attacked by the Abu Sayyaf Group off the waters of Basilan last week was recovered by government authorities on Monday night.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the victim was Laurencio Tiro, chief engineer of Supershuttle Roro 9 Tugboat.

Petinglay said Tiro was recovered by elite Army unit and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team of Basilan at the shoreline of Sitio Sasa, Brgy Basakan, Hadji Mohammad Ajul (HMA), Basilan at around 10:30pm.

The Abu Sayyaf are still holding 26 persons, of which 20 are foreigners.

“Upon his rescue, Engineer Tiro, was immediately escorted to the headquarters of 19th Special Force Company in Brgy Dancalan, Lamitan City where a medical team was already waiting,” Petinglay said.

“He was then brought at Headquarters Western Mindanao at 6:30 in the morning today (March 28),” she added.

Petinglay said Tiro underwent medical check-up at Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City and will later be transported to his family in Cebu City. .

She said Tiro was abducted along with Aurelio Agac-ac the captain of Super Shuttle T/B 1 under the Asian Marine Transport from their vessel at the waters off Sibago Island, Basilan by armed men suspected to be the Abu Sayyaf last March 23 2017.

Major General Carlito Galvez Jr, head of the Western Mindanao Command said “the recent case of rescue and recovery of Mr. Agac-ac and Mr. Tiro from the clutches of the terrorist ASG is the success of a military-political-social approach in thwarting violent extremism and criminality from establishing foot holds in our communities.” Robina Asido