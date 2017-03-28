Stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Philippine Stock Exchange index ending 23.65 points lower to 7,245.97.

At the broader market, there were 91 declines, 80 advances and 51 issues unchanged

Volume reached 1.02 billion shares worth P7.77 from Friday’s 1.23 billion valued at P7.14 billion.

Foreigners remained sellers at P4.70 billion while foreign buying amounted to P3.55 billion.

Losers were led by Chemical Industries of the Philippines which closed 7.33 percent lower to P166.60 and MRC Allied Inc, down 6.17 percent to close at 0.213. Gainers were led by Apex Mining up 10.91 percent to P.183.

The peso strengthened to P50.12 against the US dollar from P50.325 last Friday. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System amounted to $497.2 million from $%89.4 million. DMS