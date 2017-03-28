Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa announced the arrest of four members of a kidnap-for-ransom syndicate last Saturday.

In a press statement Monday, Dela Rosa identified the suspects as Gurmeet Singh, an Indian national believed to be one of the leaders, a certain Jerry Cabading, Francis Castro, and Gregorio Peña.

The suspects were arrested in separate police operations in Barangay Agupalo Weste, Lupao and Barangay Canaan East, Rizal both in Nueva Ecija last March 25.

Recovered from the suspects were one hand grenade, ransom money amounting to 600,000.00 pesos, three calibre 45 pistols with magazine and ammunition.

In a press release, Senior Superintendent Glen Dumlao, Anti-Kidnapping Group, Acting Director, said the group was responsible for the abduction of Handvinder Singh at the vicinity of Barangay. Sta. Barbara, Llanera, Nueva Ecija last March 9, 2017.

“The victim was released by his captors in the early morning of March 25, 2017 and was safely recovered and taken into custody by the AKG operatives in Nueva Ecija,” he said.

Dumlao said based on their record the kidnapping group is headed by Gurmeet Singh and certain Kikker Singh who were were allegedly involved in at least eight kidnapping cases in areas of Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija and Metro Manila.

Dumlao said cases of kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention as well as illegal procession of firearms and ammunition, explosives will be filed against the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS